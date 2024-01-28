Rpo LLC Takes Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 125,040.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DSM stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

