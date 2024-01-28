RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Raised by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in RTX by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 12.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,987,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.32. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.