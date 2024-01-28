RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Increased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

RTX opened at $90.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

