RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at UBS Group

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.82.
RTX Price Performance
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RTX will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
