RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at UBS Group

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.82.

Get RTX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RTX will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.