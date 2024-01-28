RTX (NYSE:RTX) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RTX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

RTX traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,987,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,376. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

