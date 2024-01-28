Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,799,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,952 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $87,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 443.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $5,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 465.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 51,548 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 37.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,196,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,897,000 after buying an additional 49,284 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 277,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 0.42. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.