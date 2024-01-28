Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $1.86 on Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00004411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $38.71 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00132183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.86610571 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

