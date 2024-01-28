Safe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00004401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $38.87 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00128028 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00040860 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.85634817 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

