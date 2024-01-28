Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $490.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $390.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average of $439.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.