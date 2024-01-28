Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,204. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

