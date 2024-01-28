Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the December 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Santos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $5.46.
About Santos
