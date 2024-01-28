SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to $189.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $156.00 to $189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.68. 1,070,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. SAP has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $176.39.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

