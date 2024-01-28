SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.
SAP Stock Performance
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.