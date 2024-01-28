Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $15.87 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.87 million and $978.83 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,279.39 or 0.05413503 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00081191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00030228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023025 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,627,586,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,606,916,587 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

