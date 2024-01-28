Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. Oppenheimer downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $118.73. 667,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,956. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.