Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,882 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of FNDE opened at $26.69 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

