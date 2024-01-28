Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,207,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDB opened at $61.72 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $574.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

