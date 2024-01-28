Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after buying an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,358,000 after buying an additional 107,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,792,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $74.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

