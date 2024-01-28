Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 668,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,896. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $57.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

