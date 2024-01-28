Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $90.44 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 712.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

