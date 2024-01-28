Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.35.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $15,341,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.