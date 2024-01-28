Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.44. 3,071,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,965. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

