Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 143.6% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Sega Sammy Price Performance

SGAMY opened at $3.66 on Friday. Sega Sammy has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $782.82 million for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

