Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 31740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Sego Resources Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.33.
About Sego Resources
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sego Resources
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Trading Halts Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.