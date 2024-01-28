ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

NOW opened at $769.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

