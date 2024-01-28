ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $744.64.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $769.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $783.88. The stock has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $703.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

