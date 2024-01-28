ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $820.00 at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $744.64.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $769.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $783.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $703.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

