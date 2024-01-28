ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $820.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $740.00 to $820.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $744.64.

Shares of NOW traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $769.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $783.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

