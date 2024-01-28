ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $885.00 at UBS Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from $865.00 to $885.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOW. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $744.64.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $769.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $783.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

