ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $850.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $840.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $744.64.

NOW stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $769.44. 1,799,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. ServiceNow has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

