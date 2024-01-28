Sfmg LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $570.42 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $482.87 and its 200 day moving average is $439.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.