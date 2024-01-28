Sfmg LLC Acquires 2,046 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 7,286,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

