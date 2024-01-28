Sfmg LLC Acquires 32,398 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 132.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,398 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.35 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

