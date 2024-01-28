Sfmg LLC Acquires 938 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,435,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,211,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.68. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $95.63.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

