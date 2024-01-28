Sfmg LLC Acquires Shares of 4,063 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,242. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Schlumberger Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 9,172,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
