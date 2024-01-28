Sfmg LLC Acquires Shares of 4,063 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,242. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 9,172,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.