Sfmg LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $164.40 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $167.95. The company has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $148.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.