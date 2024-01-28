Sfmg LLC Boosts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in RTX by 6.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 56.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in RTX by 340.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,169,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,163,000 after acquiring an additional 903,672 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.