Sfmg LLC Buys 158 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.