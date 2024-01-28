Sfmg LLC Buys 389 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 58,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 50.0% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

