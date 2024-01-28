Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 1,885 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.42 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,954. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

