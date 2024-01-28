Sfmg LLC Grows Position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.14% of Granite Ridge Resources worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern University purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,648,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 1,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 338,493 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 164,697 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

GRNT stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, Director Thaddeus Darden purchased 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $166,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.