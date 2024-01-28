Sfmg LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.44. 2,165,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,184. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

