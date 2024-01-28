Sfmg LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.36. 7,812,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,111,223. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

