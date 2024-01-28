Sfmg LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Stellantis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLA

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.