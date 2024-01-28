Sfmg LLC Increases Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PAGP opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 109.18%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

