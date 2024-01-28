Sfmg LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

TRGP traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $86.81. 1,216,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,559. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

