Sfmg LLC Purchases 16,620 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,722 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 688.4% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 1,274,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,133 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Shares of PAGP opened at $17.04 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.18%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

