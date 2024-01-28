Sfmg LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 8.7% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned 1.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $84,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 686,116 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ opened at $56.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $56.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

