Sfmg LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 0.9% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
