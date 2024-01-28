Sfmg LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 0.9% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

