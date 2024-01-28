Sfmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after buying an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $311.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $312.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

